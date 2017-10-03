Automobile sector jolted by strong U.S. sales reports

A string of U.S. sales reports from automobile manufacturers ahead of analyst expectations has sparked the broad auto sector.

Auto retailers America's Car-Mart (CRMT +2.7% ), AutoNation (AN +1.6% ), Group 1 Automotive (GPI +1.7% ), Penske Automotive Group (PAG +1.8% ), Lithia Motors (LAD +0.7% ), Sonic Automotive (SAH +0.7% ) and CarMax (KMX +0.1% ) are all higher.

Auto suppliers Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +6.3% ), Workhorse Group (WKHS +0.4% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +1.7% ), Stoneridge (SRI +1.4% ), Tenneco (TEN +0.6% ), Meritor (MTOR +1.4% ) and Douglas Dynamics (PLOW +1.2% ) are also drawing attention.

