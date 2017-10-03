Automobile sector jolted by strong U.S. sales reports

A string of U.S. sales reports from automobile manufacturers ahead of analyst expectations has sparked the broad auto sector.
Auto retailers America's Car-Mart (CRMT +2.7%), AutoNation (AN +1.6%), Group 1 Automotive (GPI +1.7%), Penske Automotive Group (PAG +1.8%), Lithia Motors (LAD +0.7%), Sonic Automotive (SAH +0.7%) and CarMax (KMX +0.1%) are all higher.
Auto suppliers Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +6.3%), Workhorse Group (WKHS +0.4%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +1.7%), Stoneridge (SRI +1.4%), Tenneco (TEN +0.6%), Meritor (MTOR +1.4%) and Douglas Dynamics (PLOW +1.2%) are also drawing attention.
