Simulations Plus reports preliminary revenues for Q4 and FY2017

Simulations Plus (SLP +2.8% ) reports total revenues increased 20.9% to $$24.1M for FY2017 and +58.3% to $6.3M for Q4.

During 4Q, the company added 25 new software customers and a total of 88 for FY2017

Annual recurring customer renewal rate was 88% (total accounts) and 94% based on revenue.

Consolidated software and software-related services increased 7.7% to a record $14.9M for FY2017 and grew 12.2% to $2.9M for Q4.

Consolidated consulting revenues increased 50.5%, or $3.1M and +144.9% to $3.4M for the quarter.

Cash as of today is $7.2M.

