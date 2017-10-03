EU tax reform proposal could hurt Amazon

The EU will propose sales tax changes tomorrow that could hurt Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

A draft document will propose setting VAT for cross-border trades according to the buyer’s location, not the seller’s.

Companies suing low VAT rate countries for a base would no longer have that incentive, which could return “billions of euros of tax revenues” to some EU states per year.

Amazon is based in Luxembourg due to the low VAT rate.

The EU plans to make new VAT rate reform proposals in November.

Legislative proposals on taxes need the backing of all 28 EU states to become law.

