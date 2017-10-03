Oil price forecasts fall for fifth straight month in WSJ survey

Banks lowered their oil price forecasts for a fifth consecutive month despite the recent rally amid concerns that the global crude glut will grow next year, according to WSJ's latest monthly survey of 15 investment banks.

The September poll predicted that Brent crude would average $53/bbl next year, down $1 from the August survey, and WTI to average $50/bbl in 2018, also down $1 from the previous survey.

“As prices increased on geopolitical risk, this has given the opportunity for shale producers to hedge a greater share of their production and as a result that gives us a lot more confidence that the supply growth in the U.S. is going to be strong,” says Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity strategy at BNP Paribas.

Commerzbank analysts say that due to the increased drilling activity, U.S. production should continue to rise to more than 9.M bbl/day this fall, its highest level since 1970.

U.S. and Brent prices are roughly flat today after each plunging by more than 2% yesterday.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI