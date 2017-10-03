Aegion updates on strategic actions

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) shares are down almost 12% in early trade after the company provided an update to its previously announced restructuring plan and the related impact to its upcoming results.

"It will be difficult to recover in Q4 from the impact of the recent hurricanes and the financial challenges experienced in Q3 in Denmark, Australia and Fyfe North America," said CEO Charles Gordon. "We expect the results of our restructuring actions combined with the momentum in key markets will provide a solid foundation for Aegion to achieve much stronger results in 2018."