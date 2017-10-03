Invesco International Growth Fund A (AIIEX) September Summary

September monthly performance was: +0.61%

AUM of $8.86B

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -5%

No dividends were paid in September

Top 10 Holdings as of 6/30/2017: RELX PLC (OTCPK:RLXXF): 2.76756%, Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCPK:DBOEF): 2.72342%, SAP SE (OTCPK:SAPGF): 2.68634%, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330): 2.33741%, Amcor Ltd (OTCPK:AMCRF): 2.30235%, Broadcom Ltd (AVGO): 2.28258%, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV ADR (FMX): 2.279%, CGI Group Inc A (GIB): 2.27159%, Sky PLC (OTCQX:BSYBF): 2.22328%, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:CKHUF): 2.14273%