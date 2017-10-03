Investor bets pour in on Tesla, GM and Ford

Tesla (TSLA -1.7%) is lower after the pace of Model 3 production during September disappointed some investors.
Investment firms are mainly reiterating their prior ratings on Tesla, although with more than a little flare. Cowen says the "production hell" it anticipated for the Model 3 is playing out, while Consumer Edge and Morgan Stanley have their eyes on the long game strategy of Tesla to deliver quality early and quantity later. Baird recommends buying into the weakness, reminding that announcements on the Tesla truck product and Tesla Energy initiatives are future catalysts.
The dip in Tesla coincides with a strong day for Ford (F +2.1%) and General Motors (GM +2.9%), after both automakers torched sales estimates with their September sales reports (Ford, GM). There is also an interesting dynamic in play as the Detroit automakers are starting to be seen more as bets on the evolution of EVs, mobility innovation and autonomous driving than they were in the past. Is it possible all three auto stocks see significant share price gains as Auto 2.0 plays out or is there not nearly enough profitability to go around?