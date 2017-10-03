Investor bets pour in on Tesla, GM and Ford

Tesla (TSLA -1.7% ) is lower after the pace of Model 3 production during September disappointed some investors.

Investment firms are mainly reiterating their prior ratings on Tesla, although with more than a little flare. Cowen says the "production hell" it anticipated for the Model 3 is playing out, while Consumer Edge and Morgan Stanley have their eyes on the long game strategy of Tesla to deliver quality early and quantity later. Baird recommends buying into the weakness, reminding that announcements on the Tesla truck product and Tesla Energy initiatives are future catalysts.