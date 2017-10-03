Indonesian proposal would require miners to pay share of after-tax profit

Miners operating in Indonesia will have to pay a share of their after-tax profits to both the central and local governments under new tax rules under consideration for next year, Reuters reports, citing documents outlining the proposal.

Under the new rules, special mining permit holders would need to pay a levy on their after-tax profits of 4% to the central government and 6% to the regional governments where they operate.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +0.3% ), which operates the Grasberg copper mine in the eastern province of Papua, and other miners currently do not pay a share of profits to central or regional governments.

The proposed plan would set an income tax rate of 25%; FCX’s current contract, signed in 1991, sets an income tax rate of 35%, which was fixed higher in exchange for certainty that the government would not change the rate for the duration of the contract, which expires in 2021.