Sotheby's updates on Hong Kong event

Sotheby's (BID +0.7% ) reports that auction sales for the Hong Kong Autumn 2017 series came in at $404M.

The auction house recorded a combined sell-through rate of 86% for the event.

CEO update: "Bidding and buying from the Mainland throughout the week was meaningful, with the majority of our top ten lots selling to buyers in China. Their participation helped to drive a 42% increase in sales compared to one year ago and bring our annual total for major auctions in Hong Kong to over $810 million, the highest level since 2014."

Source: Press Release