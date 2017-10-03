Celsion's DNA immunotherapy candidate GEN-1 shows continued positive effect in early-stage ovarian cancer study; shares ahead 130%

Thinly traded nano cap Celsion (CLSN +129.8% ) is up on a whopping 36x surge in volume in response to its announcement of final results from a Phase 1b dose-escalating study of DNA immunotherapy GEN-1 in patients with advanced Stage III/IV ovarian cancer. The data were presented yesterday evening at the American Association of Cancer Research Special Conference in Pittsburgh, PA.

Of the 14 patients who completed the study, two were complete responders, 10 were partial responders and two had stable disease, implying a 100% disease control rate and an 86% objective response rate.

GEN-1 is an interleukin 12 (IL-12) DNA plasmid vector encased in a nanoparticle delivery system, a technology platform the company calls TheraPlas. It is designed to stimulate the local production and secretion of IL-12, a potent inducer of anti-cancer immunity, around the tumor site.

