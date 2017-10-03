Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund A (ASRAX) September Summary

September monthly performance was: +0.44%

AUM of $928M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -14%

$0.06 in dividends were paid in September

Top 10 Holdings as of 6/30/2017: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB): 2.40079%, Simon Property Group Inc (SPG): 2.31382%, American Tower Corp (AMT): 1.93731%, Welltower Inc (HCN): 1.76034%, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (OTCPK:SUHJF): 1.73421%, Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS): 1.66197%, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP): 1.60089%, Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (OTCPK:MTSFF): 1.50693%, Unibail-Rodamco SE (OTCPK:UNBLF): 1.50246%, Westfield Corp (OTCPK:WEFIF): 1.45957%