Cameco -6% after Scotia downgrades on weak uranium outlook

Cameco (CCJ -6% ) falls as much as 7% to its lowest in nearly a year after Scotia Capital downgrades shares to Sector Underperform from Sector Perform with a C$10 price target, cut from $C14.50, citing a "materially weaker fundamental outlook for uranium."

Scotia expects the uranium market to remain in structural surplus until early in the next decade and cuts its U308 price estimates by an average of 27% for 2018-22; the firm also believes it would be prudent for CCJ to reduce its dividend.

ETFs: URA, NLR