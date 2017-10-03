Oppenheimer Financials Sector Revenue ETF (RWW) September Summary

September monthly performance was: +0.53%

AUM of $35.3M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: +17%

No dividends were paid in September

Top 10 Holdings as of 8/31/2017: Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRK.B): 16.88808%, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM): 7.59891%, Bank of America Corporation (BAC): 6.4243%, Citigroup Inc (C): 5.95992%, Wells Fargo & Co (WFC): 5.85138%, Prudential Financial Inc (PRU): 3.68544%, MetLife Inc (MET): 3.44433%, American International Group Inc (AIG): 3.42272%, Morgan Stanley (MS): 2.75352%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS): 2.70589%