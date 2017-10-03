Airline stocks jet higher

There's some strong moves in the airline sector after Delta Air Lines (DAL +4.7% ) updated guidance earlier today. Though Delta clipped its operating margin view due to the impact of Hurricane Irma, it appears that the damage was less than anticipated.

Gainers include JetBlue (JBLU +5.2% ), American Airlines Group (AAL +3.8% ), Alaska Air Group (ALK +3.4% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA +3% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +4.5% ), United Continental (UAL +3.8% ), SkyWest (SKYW +4% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV +2.8% ) and Allegiant Travel (ALGT +2.1% ).

Previously: Delta Air Lines updates on traffic, hurricane impact (Oct. 3)