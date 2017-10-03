Breitburn Energy faces competing bid to reorganize in bankruptcy

Bankrupt Breitburn Energy Partners (OTCPK:BBEPQ) says an ad hoc group of bondholders have agreed to support a reorganization plan that would give them 92.5% of the equity in a new company and split off some of its assets, according to an SEC filing.

The plan would not include assets in the Permian Basin but participants would include Permian assets via a $775M rights offering; the plan would leave nothing for preferred and common shareholders.

Court papers show the ad hoc group includes Elliott Management, Marathon Asset Management, Merrill Lynch and WL Ross.

Court documents also indicate Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) recently entered a stalking horse bid to purchase BBEP's Midland Basin assets in bankruptcy for $675M, or ~$30K per undeveloped acre.

Source: Bloomberg First Word