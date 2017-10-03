Rigel's fostamatinib successful in first stage of mid-stage study in rare type of anemia; shares down 6% on profit-taking

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL -6.1% ) announces positive results from Stage 1 of its open-label, two-stage Phase 2 clinical trial, SOAR, assessing Tavalisse (fostamatinib) in patients with warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA), a rare blood disorder in which the body destroys red blood cells faster than it produces them.

On a preliminary basis, the study achieved its Stage 1 primary efficacy endpoint. Responders were defined as those achieving a hemoglobin level greater than 10 g/dL and at least a 2 g/dL increase from baseline. 17 patients are enrolled. Four responded during the 12-week evaluation period and two more met the response criteria in the extension study after 12 weeks of treatment, implying a response rate of 35.3%. Two subjects withdrew due to non-safety issues.

The safety profile of fostamatinib was consistent with existing data. Two deaths occurred in the study due to non-treatment-related serious adverse events (skin necrosis and infection, pneumonia). A third participant experienced a non-treatment-related serious adverse event, but recovered and continued treatment.

Enrollment in the 20-subject Stage 2 portion will now commence.

Compete data will be submitted for presentation as a future medical conference.

Shares are down on profit taking from yesterday's ~33% up move stoked by the news that there will be no Ad Com review for fostamatinib for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia.

