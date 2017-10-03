Le Monde: Amazon considering physical stores in France

French newspaper Le Monde reports that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is looking for 15 store locations in France within the next two years.

Amazon has spoken with local distributors for potential partnerships or acquisitions. The distributors included retail chain Monoprix.

Le Monde also says Amazon is looking for similar partnerships in Britain and has already spoken with the grocery chain Morrisons.

Amazon has more than 30 fulfillment centers in the EU and hopes to expand its workforce in the region above 41K people.

Previously: EU tax reform proposal could hurt Amazon (Oct. 3)