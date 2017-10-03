ComScore, PlaceIQ team to measure ad impact on store visits

ComScore (SCOR +0.2% ) and PlaceIQ are coming together on an offering promising to measure the physical-store impact of advertising.

The joint solution, PlaceIQ PVR powered by comScore, will match ad exposure data from comScore with location data from PlaceIQ to measure impact (individual and overall) of campaign components such as TV networks, digital publishers, dayparts and placements.

The promise is an "apples-to-apples comparison of lift across platforms and the ability to optimize spend accordingly."

Along with lift, it will offer a detailed view into campaign-exposed customers, beyond demographics into deeper measures like likelihood to engage with other brands across categories.