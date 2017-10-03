Charter plans new 500,000-square-foot HQ in Connecticut

Charter Communications (CHTR +1.3% ) plans to build a new headquarters in downtown Stamford, Conn., with a groundbreaking set for early next year.

The news comes alongside incentives from the state's Dept. of Economic and Community Development.

In return for a commitment to create 1,100 new corporate headquarters jobs and $100M in in-state capex over several years, Charter will receive a package including a direct loan of $10M and up to $10M in tax credits, which might expand if the company increases Stamford-based jobs.

The new facility is planned for 15 stories and 500,000 square feet, with move-in for employees starting in 2019.