Financial Post: Billionaire Schulich goes "all in" on Pengrowth Energy

Billionaire investor Seymour Schulich bought millions of additional shares in Pengrowth Energy (PGH +5.2% ) in recent weeks, sending the stock soaring and forcing the company last week to publicly say it did not know why the shares were moving so quickly.

Shulich tells Financial Post that he had gone "all in" on the company - increasing his stake to 130M shares at the end of last week, or 24% of the shares, from owning 19% in July - because he believes "oil and gas are going up."

After trending downward for six months, PGH more than doubled in the course of two weeks during Sept. 15-26, a period during which Schulich says he was buying shares in large volumes.

Schulich says he is not concerned about PGH’s debt levels and expects the company to eventually strike deals to lower its overall debt while oil and gas prices rise; he is also bullish on PGH's Lindbergh steam-based oil sands project, which he says has low operating costs, and its position in the prolific Montney natural gas play.