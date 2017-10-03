F5 Networks slides as Deutsche Bank trims targets

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is on the skids, down 3.8% , with Deutsche Bank trimming its price target and reiterating a Sell amid hot cloud competition.

The firm lowered its target to $90 from $100, implying 24% further downside from today's lower price, with Amazon Web Services a particular rival threatening its position in hyperscale clouds.

Applying "fundamental caution," analyst Vijay Bhagavath has trimmed expected Q4 revenues to $525.8M from $531.4M (and vs. consensus for $534.8M), with declines expected across software and subscriptions, and cut expected EPS to $2.12 from $2.16 (and further below Street expectations for $2.20).

Source: Bloomberg