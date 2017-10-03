Lennar up 2% after earnings beat

FQ3 net earnings of $249.2M or $1.06 per share vs. $235.8M and $1.01 a year ago and $1.01 expected.

Deliveries up 12% to 7,598 homes.

New orders up 8% to 7,610 homes; up 14% in dollar value to $2.9B.

Backlogs up 10% in homes, up 18% in dollar value.

Gross margin on home sales of 2.8% up 20 basis points.

Sales incentives per home delivery of 5.5% were the lowest since 2006.

This season's hurricanes should push about 950 closings from this year to 2018.

