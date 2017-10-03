Google Home Mini pre-order leak; Waymo ride-share coming soon

The smaller Google Home (GOOG, GOOGL) expected to debut at tomorrow’s launch event has popped up on Walmart for pre-order.

The listing doesn’t include any major specs and pre-orders completed today will probably not process until tomorrow.

The listing does confirm the name as Google Home Mini and the $49 price, which gives the company a lower-cost device that better competes with Amazon’s range of products.

Walmart expects to ship the devices on October 19.

In other Alphabet news, The Information reports that Waymo’s first ride-sharing service with self-driving vehicles could start this fall. Ride testing will start this month in Phoenix, Arizona.

