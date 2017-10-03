FHFA's Watt calls for Frannie capital buffer

FHFA Director Mel Watt says it would be "irresponsible" for the GSEs not to have a substantial capital buffer to whether operating losses without having to draw additional taxpayer support.

The buffers are set to be cut to zero on Jan. 1.

He makes clear that any steps the FHFA may take to avoid said draws shouldn't be read as the agency trying to influence the debate on housing finance reform.

Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC) earlier had sizable gains perhaps on the idea Watt was going to let them retain some earnings, but both have returned to about flat on the session.