Glencore to buy bigger stake in Peruvian zinc miner for as much as $956M

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) agrees to acquire a 26.73% stake in Peru’s largest zinc miner, Volcan Compañia Minera, for at least $531M and possibly as much as $956M, depending on the level of acceptances.

Glencore, which already holds a 7.68% economic interest in Volcan - taking into account an 18.11% holding of Volcan's class A common shares and 0.02% of class B common shares - agrees to pay $1.215 per class A share.

The company says Volcan’s operations are located in the richest polymetallic production area in Peru, producing some of the highest quality zinc concentrates.