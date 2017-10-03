Pulmatrix nabs second QIDP tag for Pulmazole; shares up 1%

The FDA has designated Pulmatrix's (PULM +1.4% ) Pulmazole (PUR1900) a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for the treatment of fungal infections in the lungs, the second such designation for the product (the first was fungal infections in CF patients, also an Orphan Drug use).

The specific indication is the treatment of pulmonary Aspergillus infections in patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis, which includes the 1.5% of asthma sufferers with the malady.

QIDP status provides for accelerated review by the FDA and an additional five-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.