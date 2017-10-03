Applied Opto -4.7% as Craig-Hallum trims bullish target

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is off 4.7% after Craig-Hallum drops its price target to $80 from $95.

That cuts upside expectations to 30% from today's price (24% upside from yesterday's close); the firm still believes in the stock as a Buy.

But the company will see a challenge as Amazon makes a "hard shift" away from 40G optical, where AAOI is Amazon's main supplier, writes analyst Richard Shannon.

Intel is making inroads into 100G optics as well, he notes, and that could hit revenue growth as soon as Q4.

Source: Bloomberg