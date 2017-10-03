Uber issues statement on CEO meeting with London regulators

Uber (Private:UBER) releases a statement on the “constructive” talks between CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Transport for London regulators.

Spokesman statement: “Our new CEO had a constructive meeting with the Transport Commissioner this afternoon. We hope to have further discussions over the coming weeks as we are determined to make things right in London.”

A Transport for London spokesman also called the talks constructive and said further “steps in this process will take place over the coming weeks.”

Previously: Uber's day of important meetings (Oct. 3)