Positive data from Takeda's late-stage study of uterine fibroid med relugolix stokes U.S. licensee Myovant Sciences, shares up 33% since last week

Thinly traded Myovant Sciences (MYOV +7.5% ) adds to its up move on a 33% spike in volume, albeit on modest turnover of 85K. Shares have rallied 33% since last week.

The catalyst appears to be positive data from a Japan-based Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Takeda Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:TKPYY +0.5% ) relugolix for the treatment of women with uterine fibroids. The results showed relugolix to be statistically non-inferior (no worse than) to leuprorelin, a gonadotrophin-releasing hormone analogue used to treat a range of sex-hormone-related disorders such as prostate cancer and endometriosis. Its acts by rapidly lowering estrogen and progesterone when administered daily.

Takeda is conducting a second Phase 3 in Japanese women experiencing uterine fibroid-related pain. Preliminary topline data from the 70-subject study should be released this quarter. It plans to use the late-stage data to support its marketing application there.

Myovant has exclusive rights to relugolix in the U.S. It plans to use Takeda's data, together with results from two U.S.-based Phase 3s, LIBERTY 1&2, to support its FDA filing. The primary completion date for both trials is December 2018.

Previously: Evercore likes Myovant, sees a three-bagger; shares up 17% (Aug. 17)