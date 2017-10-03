Astec Industries +4% as Baird upgrades

Astec Industries (ASTE +3.9% ) is higher after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral and raises its price target to $65 from $56, as its core business shows strong orders in spite of tepid highway construction spending.

Baird notes another setback in the wood pellet plant technology adding yet more noise and drowning out otherwise strong core underlying business trends, such as non-WPP orders rising 14% in 2016 and up 18% YTD with backlog up 27%; in the firm's view, WPP noise confused investors, driving excess optimism in 2016 and the opposite this year.

ASTE announced yesterday that it acquired Wisconsin-based concrete batch plant manufacturer RexCon for $26M.