Intel announces the passing of its former CEO

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces former CEO Paul Otellini passed away yesterday in his sleep at the age of 66.

Otellini became Intel CEO in 2005 and remained in the position until his retirement in 2013.

Otellini oversaw Intel winning Apple’s PC business and the company reported higher revenues during his tenure than during the prior 45 years.

“We are deeply saddened by Paul’s passing. He was the relentless voice of the customer in a sea of engineers, and he taught us that we only win when we put the customer first,” says current Intel CEO Brian Krzanich.

