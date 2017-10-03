BHP nears initial oil drilling in Mexico's deep waters

BHP Billiton (BHP) hopes to have its first drilling rig contracted this year in Mexico's deepwater Gulf of Mexico and to spud two wells there in H2 2018, BHP petroleum president Steve Pastor tells Bloomberg.

BHP thinks the Trion field, which Mexico's state-owned Pemex estimates to hold the 485B boe of crude, could become one of the Gulf’s largest oil producing areas, and has identified four locations at the field with exploration potential.

Pastor says BHP is in talks with several international and Mexican contractors about providing the drilling rig and expects to announce a winner before the end of this year.

The company is keeping an eye on Mexico’s June 2018 presidential race but believes the country’s energy overhaul will proceed regardless of who is elected, Pastor says.