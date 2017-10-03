Value makes a comeback in September

Value has been lagging for most of the year, but the Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWD) outperformed its growth counterpart (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 160 basis points in September, writes Camila Russo at Bloomberg.

For the year, growth is up nearly 20% vs. just 6.5% for value.

BAML expects value to continue claw back ground as correlations among nearly 50 tracked quant factors have fallen to their lowest since 2004 - this often coincides with a change in market leadership.

ETFs: VTV, IWD, SCHV, PWV, VONV, EZY, IWX, JKF, ROUS, SYV, USLB, XUSA