FCPT Announces Recasting and Extension of $650M Unsecured Credit Facility

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) entered into a $650M credit agreement consisting of a 5-year term loan of $400M and a 4-year revolving credit facility of $250M, replacing the existing $750M bank credit facility.

The recasting extended the maturities of both the term loan and the revolving facility by two years, and increased the Company’s weighted average debt maturity to approx. 5.9 years and thereby saving at least $1.8M in annual cash interest expense due to reduced margin pricing and lower unused revolver fees.