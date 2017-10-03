Libya's biggest oil field shut by gunmen for third straight day

Libya’s Sharara 234K bbl/day oil field remains shut for the third straight day by an armed group, Bloomberg reports, the latest challenge the country faces in trying to restore and maintain oil production after years of internal conflict.

Libya, which holds Africa's largest crude reserves, now produces at its lowest level since April, and was pumping 1.05M bbl/day in August just before gunmen closed a pipeline linking Sharara to a port and causing a two-week production halt.

The giant field in western Libya, run by a joint venture between the national oil company and Total (NYSE:TOT), Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY), Statoil (NYSE:STO) and OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF), is crucial to the country's oil recovery.