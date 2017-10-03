BTIG cautious on Chipotle

BTIG stays cautious on Chipotle (CMG) as it waits for the restaurant opertor to report Q3 earnings.

"We remain on the sidelines with shares of Chipotle as we expect the pace of sales recovery to remain anemic, due in part to the mid-July norovirus incident," writes analyst Peter Saleh.

"While we believe that the September launch of Queso could drive some initial trial, we expect the on-going sales benefit to be fairly modest as the response from consumers appears to be fairly negative," he warns.

Chipotle's results are also expected to show an impact from the notovirus incident in July.

Shares of Chipotle are down 28% over the last 90 days.