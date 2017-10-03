Soured merger reason for Dentsply Sirona management shakeup

According to the WSJ, the resignations of Dentsply Sirona's (XRAY -0.7% ) CEO, Executive Chairman and President were prompted by the company's tepid performance after the "merger-of-equals" between Dentsply and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016.

Former CEO Jeff Slovin, who ran Sirona, and former Executive Chairman Bret Wise, who headed Dentsply, were champions of the deal.

The company has hired Mark Thierer as interim CEO with a six-month pay package worth $6.5M. The company says it will consider inside and outside candidates for the permanent job.