Reuters: EU will order Amazon to pay back taxes

EU regulators will order Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to pay back taxes to its European home base of Luxembourg, according to a Reuters source.

The order would follow a three-year investigation into Amazon’s tax arrangement with Luxembourg.

Authorities allege an Amazon subsidy paid a royalty, tax deductible and not at market rates, to a Luxembourg LLP that wasn’t subject to the country’s taxes.

When discussed last year, the back taxes amounted to about $470M but the amount could change.

Apple was similarly ordered to pay back $15.3B in taxes to Ireland

Previously: Bloomberg: Apple will help select fund manager for Irish back taxes (Sept. 6)

Previously: EU tax reform proposal could hurt Amazon (Oct. 3)