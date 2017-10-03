Mobile TeleSystems acquires cloud finance start-up LiteBox

Russian telecom Mobile TeleSystems (MBT +0.9% ) has taken control of LiteBox (Oblachny Retail LLC), an online cash register start-up, for 620M rubles (about $10.7M).

The telecom is taking a 50.82% stake with a package of 170M rubles to the founders, 420M of investments in business development and the repayment of a 30M-ruble loan.

The move lets Mobile TeleSystems enter the market as a full licensed fiscal data operator.

Part of the agreement gives MTS the right and obligation, at the request of minority shareholders, to redeem shares at a price based on 2019 results.

Working with MTS Bank, it will develop a suite of products including cash management services, acquiring, payroll services, overdraft and loan programs.