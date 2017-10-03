NetApp and Microsoft bring NFS to Azure

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announce the Azure Enterprise NFS Service, which allows on-site Network File System applications to move onto the Azure cloud platform.

The union will allow customers to provision, automate, and scale NFS services using RESTful APIs and it’s all accessible right in the Azure console.

NetApp also extends its integration with Azure in Cloud Control for Microsoft Office 365, which now supports Azure Storage and is available in EMEA and APAC, and NetApp AltaVault, which now supports Azure Archive Storage.

Previously: IDC: EMEA external storage systems value fell in Q2, Dell and HPE lead market (Sept. 19)