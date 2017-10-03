Arris still committed to Ruckus buy amid Broadcom/Brocade delay

With Broadcom (AVGO -0.7% ), Brocade (BRCD +1.4% ) and Extreme Networks (EXTR +4.1% ) all agreeing to keep their deals together despite delays to the Broadcom-Brocade merger at the Committee for Foreign Investment in the U.S., Arris (ARRS -0.2% ) says it's still committed to buying the Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch businesses from Broadcom.

That purchase is contingent on Broadcom successfully closing on a purchase of Brocade, but Arris "remains committed to our acquisition and associated strategy" despite Broadcom's refiling with CFIUS.

Broadcom and Brocade had expected to close their deal by October's end; the refiling means they now see closing by Nov. 30, subject to CFIUS clearance.