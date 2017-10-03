Buckeye resumes operations at Puerto Rico oil terminal shut by hurricane

Buckeye Partners (BPL +0.7% ) says it has resumed operations at its Yabucoa marine oil terminal and storage tanks in Puerto Rico, two weeks after it closed the facility ahead of Hurricane Maria.

The move could begin to help ease shortages of diesel and gasoline on the island.

Yabucoa, located at the southeast of the island where Maria made landfall, is Puerto Rico’s largest terminal, with capacity to store up to 4.6M barrels of crude and refined products.