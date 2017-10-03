Microsoft roundup: VR acquisition, Halo: Recruit launch date, new Samsung headset

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) acquires virtual reality social network AltspaceVR. Terms not disclosed.

The AltspaceVR team will join Microsoft and the network will continue working on competing headsets including the Oculus Rift and Gear VR.

Microsoft also announces that its Halo: Recruit game will come to Windows Mixed Reality headsets via free download. The VR game is available October 17.

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) announces its Windows Mixed Reality headset called the HMD Odyssey, which will mark the first of the company’s VR headsets to run on Microsoft’s system.

The HMD Odyssey will retail for $499, which comes in above the $450 headset and controllers bundles from Dell and Lenovo.

Pre-order the new Windows Mixed Reality headsets including the HMD Odyssey starting today with a launch date of October 17.

Previously: Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality event coming October 3 (Sept. 18)