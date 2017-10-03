Valeant's (low) credit rating affirmed at S&P

Finances may be stabilizing at Valeant (VRX -2.3% ), writes Amey Stone, but at a pretty low level. S&P affirmed the company's corporate credit rating at B-, but the next level down would be CCC, which means there's a serious risk of default.

S&P's affirmation comes following Valeant's plan to issue $1B in eight-year secured paper in order to pay off $1B in unsecured debt maturing in 2020.

The agency sees the transaction as a "modest credit positive," but continues to expect leverage to top 7x this year and next.

Though Valeant's scale and revenue diversity are favorable, says S&P, the company faces very high exposure to patent losses over the next two years without a product pipeline sufficient to offset lost revenue.