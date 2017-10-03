GM hits 52-week high as strategy reset continues

General Motors (GM +3% ) plans to combine all of its operations outside of North America and China into one entity.

"Our strategy (is) to refocus our traditional business operations to free up the resources and financial power needed to really step into the next chapter of the automotive industry," GM international exec Stefan Jacoby told Reuters.

In a separate GM development, Cruise Automation chief Kyle Vogt says the unit is making "rapid progress" on developing fully autonomous driving capabilities.

Shares of GM hit a 52-week high of $43.70 earlier.