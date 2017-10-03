Walt Disney seeking up to C$750M in first maple bond

Walt Disney (DIS +0.9% ) is pursuing its first maple bond, Reuters reports, and is looking to raise at least C$750M.

Disney's joining a growing number of foreign companies looking to sell loonie-denominated debt, including Apple, AB InBev and McDonald's.

A term sheet seen by Reuters for the senior unsecured seven-year notes guides toward a spread of 84 basis points plus or minus 3 bps vs. the Government of Canada curve.

Global bond investors are newly interested in Canada with rising yields pushed by two recent rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.