GTT Communications acquires Transbeam

GTT Communications (GTT +1.2% ) acquires Transbeam, a provider of managed data and voice services, for $28M in cash.

The company expects to generate adj. EBITDA of 5.0x or lower, with integration and cost synergies to be achieved within two quarters after close.

“The acquisition of Transbeam contributes highly complementary and cost-effective access services that enhance GTT’s leadership in managed hybrid networking,” said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “Transbeam’s clients will have access to a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services, expansive reach to any location in the world and any application in the cloud, and our commitment to delivering an outstanding client experience by living our core values of simplicity, speed and agility.”