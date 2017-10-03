Xenetic Biosciences up 87% but news scarce

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO +86.5% ) is up on a healthy 47x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 352K shares.

No particular news accounts for the action. Yesterday, the company announced another annual meeting postponement, originally set for August 16, then October 5. Management intends to hold the meeting before year-end.

The company's lead candidate is XBIO-101, a small molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer. Preliminary studies showed it to increase progesterone receptor (PrR) expression in endometrial tissue which may potentially resensitize endometrial tumor tissue to progestin therapy. A Phase 2 study is ongoing.