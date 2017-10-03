Phillips 66 jumps as Goldman upgrades to Buy

Phillips 66 (PSX +1.7% ) is higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $109 price target.

Goldman's Neil Mehta says he is positive on potential lower capex in 2018-20 due to the roll off of major spending projects and believes growth from the in-service of projects is underappreciated; Mehta also expects PSX to benefit from a constructive near-term outlook for distillates.