Phillips 66 jumps as Goldman upgrades to Buy

Phillips 66 (PSX +1.7%) is higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $109 price target.
Goldman's Neil Mehta says he is positive on potential lower capex in 2018-20 due to the roll off of major spending projects and believes growth from the in-service of projects is underappreciated; Mehta also expects PSX to benefit from a constructive near-term outlook for distillates.
At the same time, the firm downgrades Marathon Petroleum (MPC +0.6%) to Neutral from Buy with a $63 price target, citing valuation.