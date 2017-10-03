Judge delays Waymo and Uber trial until December 4

Judge William Alsup delays the Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL) and Uber (Private:UBER) trial from October 10 to December 4.

Judge Alsup expressed frustration with both sides and said that Waymo’s previous request for a continuance was “not nearly as dire as what has been represented to me.”

Waymo has until October 23 to amend its trade secret list at the heart of the trial.

Jury selection will start November 29 and the trial will end on December 20.







